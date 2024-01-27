IF there’s one thing Spain can be proud of, it is the astonishing number of restaurants with Michelin stars scattered around the country – 226 at the last count.

And a host of the most prestigious chefs manning those eateries are teaming up with a charity to teach children with autism the joys of cooking and healthy eating.

The sixth edition of ChefsForChildren will bring together 55 Michelin-starred chefs for a series of cookery workshops with the children under the motto ‘eating healthy is fun.’

It will showcase the culinary brilliance of three-Michelin-star chefs such as Elena Arzak of the Arzak restaurant in San Sebastián, Quique Dacosta, the chef behind the famous Quique Dacosta Restaurante in Denia, Alicante, and Martín Berasategui, famous for his eponymous restaurant in the Basque country.

The chef Elena Arzak, Restaurant Arzak, during the congress ‘San Sebastian Gastronomika’ in San Sebastian on 6 October 2015. CORDON PRESS Martín Berasategui attends the photocall and awards ceremony of Influencers magazine in Madrid. CORDON PRESS Quique Dacosta from Dacosta Restaurant during the Madrid Fusion international gastronomic congress edition at IFEMA in Madrid. CORDON PRESS

The fun will kick off on February 26 at Le Cordon Bleu Madrid, and another session will take place in the Natural Park of Bahía de Cádiz on March 4, led by chef Ángel León and his team from Aponiente.

A grand gala dinner featuring a special menu by several Michelin-starred chefs from restaurants in Malaga province is scheduled to take place on April 22 at Anantara Villa Padierna in Benahavís.

Jesús García Lorente, the general director of Autismo España who are collaborating in the project spoke of his excitement about the initiative.

“ChefsForChildren is an initiative overflowing with stars of solidarity, allowing children with autism from different parts of Spain to enjoy a unique and inclusive experience, and helping to increase visibility and understanding of the autism community.”

