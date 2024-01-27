MINISTER for Housing in Gibraltar Pat Orfila discussed shed roof repairs, CCTV installations and antisocial behaviour with a public housing residents recently.

Orfila, elected for the first time into government last October, is tasked solely to sort out the Rock’s housing issues.

She met with Jessica Collado, chairperson of the Laguna Estate Tenant’s Association, and her deputy Nicole Gomez her deputy.

They also raised issues like ongoing beautification and specific paintwork in the meeting.

“Following the meeting, Ms Collado expressed satisfaction with the fruitful discussion, noting progress on some agenda items and ongoing efforts on others,” the government said in a statement.

“She emphasized maintaining regular communication with Housing officials and the Minister, Pat Orfila MP.”

Minister Orfila said she wanted to have ‘regular engagements with all tenants’ associations’ during her time in government.

She said she wanted ‘to foster a strong working relationship and welcome ideas and suggestions in order to better the living conditions of the tenants’.

Laguna Estate is named after the marshy brackish water lagoon in front of Landport Gate it was built on.

Along with Glacis Estate, it formed part of the local government’s early attempts to remedy the growing housing problem on the Rock.

Before public housing, the civilian population mainly lived in the upper town area inside the city walls.

Since the 1990s, governments have invested millions to build homes for young families in Gibraltar.

