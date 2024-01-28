1 bedroom Flat for sale in Barcelona city - € 470,000

Flat Barcelona, Barcelona 1 beds 1 baths € 470,000

Coldwell Banker Eminent presents this charming 61m² studio in the distinguished Sant Gervasi Galvany neighborhood. Recently renovated for rental purposes, this studio is now in impeccable condition and ready for occupancy. The cozy space is distributed along an entrance hallway, which, at one end, leads to the full bathroom with a shower and a spacious vanity area. In the opposite direction of the hallway, we enter the bright living-dining room with a fully open kitchen and a large window offering views of the street. From the living room, we access the bedroom, featuring a wall-to-wall… See full property details