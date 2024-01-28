THE sunny Malaga town of Manilva will get its first purpose-built dog beach, complete with a car park and 400-square metres of space for pets to frolic freely under the Andalucia sun.

The dog beach will most likely be opened in a section of Manilva’s Playa de las Arenas, an 850-metre long beach just south of Sardine Cove on the southern Costa del Soll, the City Council wrote on Facebook.

Initial plans for the beach were first discussed back in September, when the Manilva City Council met to begin the beach’s planning process.

The project is under the supervision of beaches councillor Gema Zotano and environmental councillor Noelia Muñoz, and has received approval from the Costa del Sol public health director, the Manilva City Council announced Friday on social media.

An official opening date has yet to be announced.

According to city officials, the beach will be open all year round — even during the winter.

The dog beach will be Malaga’s first with a car park and will include 400 square metres for pooches to roam free. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Manilva

Although there are numerous dog-friendly beaches throughout Malaga and the Costa del Sol, Manilva’s will be the first in the province with its own car park, the Manilva City Council wrote on Facebook.

Manilva, located at the southwesternmost edge of the Malaga province not far from the Cadiz border, is known for its lively summer festivals, sweet Moscatel wine, and thousands of years of history.

READ MORE