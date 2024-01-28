FEEL like raising an adorable and super smart puppy in your home on behalf of the Guardia Civil?

The police force is looking for households to take in their police dogs-in-waiting during the crucial first year of their lives.

But there is a catch – after this period, the animals will be returned to the Guardia Civil to begin their formal training to become part of the force.

What’s more, the dogs must be accompanied at all times – no leaving them on their own – and you must live in the Madrid area, Servicio Cinológico de la Guardia Civil (Secir) demands.

The programme, known as Plan Fenix, is based on the understanding that socialisation is the most critical aspect of raising effective working dogs.

In order to take in a Guardia Civil puppy, you must pass an interview, never leave them alone, give them up after one year – and live in Madrid

Foster families will receive puppies, primarily German Shepherds, Belgian Shepherds, Dutch Shepherds, Labrador Retrievers, and Golden Retrievers, at around two months old.

Potential fosterers will undergo a personal interview conducted by agents, following which suitable candidates will be selected for the programme.

Secir will cover all expenses related to the puppies’ food and veterinary care during their stay with the foster families.

The primary responsibility of the foster families will be to make sure the pooches receive proper socialisation – basically to shower them with love and affection.

In police talk, foster families must ‘meet the puppies’ physical and emotional development needs.’

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZGeruDqXc/

The Guardia Civil will provide qualified personnel for the foster families, available 24/7 for any queries or issues.

This team will also conduct home visits to monitor the puppies’ progress and offer advice and guidance on their upbringing.

Plan Fenix aims to involve civilians in the early stages of training, a response to the increasing number of puppies in the unit and the need to optimise available resources.

By doing so, the Guardia Civil hopes to ensure the future of its canine unit with well-socialised and trained protector dogs.

Interested? Email: dg-cinologico-fenix@guardiacivil.es

