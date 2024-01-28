A UK expert is launching a study into why there has been an increase in the number of children with special educational needs in Gibraltar.

NHS public health registrar Una Geary will start work on the study in February alongside GHA Director of Public Health Dr Helen Carter.

It follows on from figures supplied by the Department of Education that suggests that there are more children who need extra help at local schools.

Minister for Education John Cortes commissioned Geary to carry out the research after the data surfaced.

Geary will carry out interviews and set up focus groups with key local stakeholders ‘to explore their views on likely root causes’, the government said in a statement.

A child is defined as having ‘special needs’ if they have a learning difficulty which calls for ‘special educational provision’ to be made for them.

The study – which will take place across all government schools – will require the help of the local community.

The government asked charities, support groups and associations to take part in an open hall discussion at the John Mackintosh Hall on February 26 to raise ideas before Geary arrives.

