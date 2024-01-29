AUTHORITIES are trying to identify a man’s body which was found floating on Sunday morning in Alicante port waters.

The Guardia Civil were notified of the sighting at around 9.30am and the corpse was discovered almost at the shoreline close to the Martyrs of Freedom crossing close to the Icarus statue.

The Guardia’s Maritime Unit extracted the body from the water.

DISCOVERY SCENE

Based on the man’s clothing, he did not appear to come from a shipwreck of a vessel bringing in migrants from North Africa.

There were no obvious signs of what may have caused the death and he is believed to be ‘elderly’.

The body was taken to Alicante’s Institute of Legal Medicine for examination by a forensic doctor.

No more details have been provided by the Guardia Civil.