AN 80-year-old British climber suffered serious injuries on Sunday after falling 10 metres in Murla.

He was airlifted by helicopter to the Denia Park fire station base for treatment, before a second helicopter journey- this time to the Doctor Balmis Hospital in Alicante.

DENIA PARK TREATMENT

Murla in the Vall de Pop region of Alicante province is a short sharp steep edge of rock on the southern rim of the Sierra de Seguli, above Murla village- a 15 kilometre drive from Benissa on the coast.

The rock is popular with climbers and according to UK Climbing.com it is classified as a great destination for those seeking ‘short, steep and hard climbing’.

Emergency services were contacted shortly before 2.00pm and because of the rugged nature of the terrain, a rescue helicopter was deployed.

MURLA RESCUE SCENE

No details about the British man’s condition or his name have been disclosed.

Likewise there was no information as to whether he was on holiday or lived in the area.

READ MORE: