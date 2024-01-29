TWO British men who ran an indoor marijuana farm in Benissa were arrested after an electricity company found them using an excessive amount of power.

The Brits, aged 51 and 56, were cousins and tenants of a semi-detached rental property in the popular tourist area.

Without the landlord’s permission, they installed five air conditioners and made changes to the water supply.

The men did not have a job and barely left the property.

Guardia Civil officers reacting a complaint from an electricity company’s complaint, started to observe the house and spotted all the newly-installed air conditioning units on the outside.

They raided the property and arrested the British duo, as well as removing 768 marijuana plants, plus equipment for their cultivation, as well as mobile phones and fake identity documents.

The men have been charged with crimes against public health, electricity fraud, document falsification and causing damage to the house.

A Denia court released both Brits on bail.

