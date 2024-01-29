RESIDENTS were awoken by an earthquake in Spain overnight when multiple buildings began to shake.

According to the country’s national geographic institute (IGN), the epicentre of the tremor was 26 kilometres below the municipality of Santa Lucía de Tirajana, in the south of Gran Canaria.

The earthquake struck at 10.58pm local time, with residents across the island reporting vibrations.

According to the IGN, the quake was felt as far north as Las Palmas, the island’s capital.

Earthquakes that fall between 3.0 and 3.9 on the Richter scale are considered minor, with damage very rare even if tremors can be felt and objects inside buildings begin to shake.

Since Friday, January 26, seven earthquakes of low magnitude have been recorded between the islands of Tenerife, all occurring at a depth greater than 10km.

The Canary Islands normally experience 400-500 earthquakes per year, with between five and seven of these having a magnitude in excess of 2.5.

