GIBRALTAR’S two political leaders will answer questions Monday from a UK Parliament committee on territorial constitution during a visit to London.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister set off for the British capital on Friday for a number of commercial and political meetings.

The House of Commons committee are questioning them to explore different options for the Rock’s representation in Parliament.

The question and answer session will be screened live at 5pm on Monday via Gibraltar’s national broadcaster.

The meetings come after Picardo revealed on the election trail he was open to the idea of Gibraltar having its own MP in the House of Commons.

“We believe that it’s important that we do not shut the door on the possibility of representation in the Westminster parliament for the people at Gibraltar,” Picardo said last September.

Such an MP could be voted in by the electorate or Gibraltar’s parliament itself.

Another possibility is that one MP could represent the interests of all the British overseas territories.

Before Brexit, Gibraltar was part of the south west England constituency at the European Parliament.

But it currently has no direct voice to represent its views at the UK Parliament.

The changes could form part of proposed reform of Gibraltar’s 2006 Constitution which already guarantees its self-determination.

Seven select committees are already working on different matters within Gibraltar’s parliament to try to improve its democracy.

