Across all major industries and on a global scale, the frequency and severity of targeted security breaches has been rising for several years. From an almost 40% increase in the number of reported cyber-attacks, to rising rates of organized retail theft being observed across the globe, organizations of all sizes seem to be affected by widespread criminality.

At the same time, and perhaps partially in response to these threats, security technologies and related software solutions have become increasingly sophisticated. The adoption of AI technology has arguably taken center stage, with over 50% of surveyed business owners said to use AI for security purposes, but smart security measures extend far beyond AI tools.

With forecasts suggesting Internet of Things (IoT) devices may have an install base of over 75 million by 2025, and over 94% of enterprise level organizations believed to be utilizing cloud-based technologies, the stage is set for security systems to become smarter than ever.

To learn how these technologies might help organizations across the globe better address sophisticated security threats, let’s explore how smart security measures are fighting back.

Smart video surveillance

When it comes to smart security measures, few developments possess the ability to truly transform the way businesses approach threat prevention like AI-informed video analytics systems. At a time in which many organizations may be faced with both staffing shortages and an increase in physical security threats, AI-informed CCTV tools are proving invaluable.

Organizations can support existing security staff via the deployment of AI-powered analytics software integrated into pre-installed security cameras. These software solutions have been specially designed to continuously monitor high-risk locations in search of suspicious activity or stimuli consistent with known threats. If anomalous behavior is detected, staff can be notified immediately, enabling teams to plan informed responses both quickly and effectively.

At present, AI-informed video analytics software is able to reliably detect a wide variety of threat-adjacent stimuli, including the presence of contraband items, threatening behaviors, unknown vehicles and unauthorized persons. In practice, the use of these tools can relieve some of the pressures felt by resource-stretched security teams, ensuring on-site staff can focus on the more complex aspects of their roles with AI tools performing monitoring duties.

Advanced access control

Access control solutions, be they traditional lock and key systems or slightly more modern card-based devices, have long been the first line of defense for any organization operating out of a physical location. However, with data suggesting almost 30% of businesses may be experiencing an increase in physical security incidents, advanced solutions may be required.

Smart access control systems provide modern organizations with much more flexibility when it comes to securing both low and high-risk locations. For example, common areas such as reception spaces and shared offices can be secured using simple proximity cards or mobile credentials, with high-risk areas like data centers requiring additional biometric authorization.

Additionally, modern businesses now have more control over organizational access control than ever before, with access control models able to be applied to existing credentials. For example, security teams can apply roles to previously created credentials, meaning access to certain locations can be granted based on the seniority or internal position of employees.

Finally, smart access systems provide security teams with real-time monitoring capabilities, enabling staff to both view live access events and immediately revoke credentials if required. Couple this with options to create and issue temporary time-based permissions sent straight to visitors’ smartphones and it’s easy to see why the adoption of such tools continues to rise.

Cyber security solutions

Cyber security has quickly become a top concern for modern organizations in recent years, with the frequency and severity of cyber-attacks seeming to increase by the day. In response to these threats, research suggests that organizations across the globe may have increased their spending on smart cyber security solutions by as much as 70% between 2019 – 2023.

Smart cyber security solutions help businesses to fight back against novel and sophisticated cyber-attacks by utilizing adaptive machine learning algorithms and AI software. These tools can take many forms, but one facet typically remains constant. AI will usually be configured to continually analyze and assess known threats in order to proactively prevent new attacks.

Utilizing solutions like AI-informed endpoint detection and response software enables teams to both better understand potential vulnerabilities and divert internal resources towards the areas most likely to require redevelopment. With almost 73% of businesses falling victim to ransomware attacks during 2023, any way to improve threat responses should be prioritized.

The Internet of Things (IoT)

While the aspects of modern, smart office security systems mentioned above each help businesses to better protect themselves individually, finding a way to connect these solutions can really enable teams to fight back against novel threats. Thankfully, continued advancements in the fields of cloud computing and IoT device development are empowering teams to do just that.

By utilizing a combination of IoT sensors and actuators linked to installed security devices and a wider cloud-based management system, organizations can develop automated threat responses. For example, IoT motion sensors connected to security doors and alarm systems can be used to automatically trigger these devices in direct response to suspicious activity.

Considering the wide array of IoT devices available, including temperature, sound, pressure and proximity sensors, almost limitless responses can be developed to best protect different types of assets. With these systems then connected to a cloud-based management platform, stakeholders can receive real-time alerts and adjust installed devices from any verified smart device, enabling teams to fight back against novel threats from any location and at any time.

Summary

While threat levels associated with both physical and cyber-attacks are seemingly increasing by the year, modern businesses now have access to a wide range of smart security devices that may be able to turn the tide in their favor. From the individual benefits of real-time threat detection solutions like AI video analytics software and cyber security solutions, to advanced access control and smart IoT installations, security management is now resource-efficient.

With investments in AI, IoT and cloud-based technologies expected to continue rising in the coming years, the defensive capabilities offered to global businesses will surely only become more intuitive and advanced, helping teams utilize smart security measures to fight back.