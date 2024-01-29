A DESPERATE mother has travelled to Spain from Germany searching for her missing son.

Irena Paszek arrived in Malaga on January 19 to track down Slawomir Passzek, 41, a dual German-Polish national who has been described as ‘vulnerable.’

Most recent unconfirmed sightings have placed him in Marbella and Estepona and it is thought that he is making his way towards Gibraltar or Portugal.

He is 180cm tall (5ft 11), with chestnut hair and brown eyes. He sports a beard and ponytail and has a Chinese symbol tattooed on his upper back.

Slawomir speaks English, German and Polish but has no Spanish.

Can you help? Slawomir Paszek has been missing for a number of weeks now and is known to be on the Costa del Sol

Irina is very concerned for him because he has a history of mental health issues.

His status is officially listed as ‘missing’ and if you see him it is recommended that you alert the police rather than approach him yourself.

Slawomir came to Spain on bicycle, having cycled through Germany and France and made it to Catalunya in August 2023.

He told family he was going to travel the famous Camino de Santiago to Santiago de Compostela.

However he ceased communicating with them in November amid fears that he had stopped taking his medication.

Instead, his movements were tracked moving south along the coast, where Slawomir managed to call his sister and tell her that he had been beaten up and robbed of his bike and all documentation.

The German-Polish national made it to Malaga with the help of various Good Samaritans along the way, where he contacted the German consulate.

They arranged for new documents for him, but unfortunately Slawomir did not come to collect them but instead continued along the coast without money or identification.

If you see Slawomir, please contact police and call Asociacion SOS Desaparecidos on 649 952 957 / 617 126 909 or info@sosdesaparecidos.es

