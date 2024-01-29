A NEW form of travelling has been launched which could save you hundreds on hotels by converting your car into the perfect camping spot.

Topo tents let you camp anywhere in pure nature. Photo: TOPO Tents/Facebook

Just two weeks ago, Spain was named the best country in the world for road trip lovers.

A study from Compare the Market Australia revised the cost, popularity and safety of travelling on the open road in hundreds of countries, with Spain coming out on top.

And a start-up which allows you to spend absolutely nothing on a hotel has just launched in Spain, meaning there’s no better time to plan the ultimate trip through the country’s carreteras.

Topo, a Portuguese start-up, offers travellers the opportunity to rent tents which sit on top of your car.

Recently launched in Marbella, Madrid and Bilbao, this unique form of camping gives road trippers a quick, cheap and easy way to travel.

Prices start at as little as €62 for a weekend, rising to around €200 for a week’s worth of tent-tastic travel.

Topos are perfect for roadtrips with friends, family or loved ones. Photo: TOPO tents/Facebook

According to their website, Topo tents are ‘created for explorers’ and are ‘comfortable and easy to set up and take down.’

They come with a comfy cushion, sturdy floor and a ‘roof perfect for stargazing’.

Simply park up in one of Spain’s many beauty spots and enjoy a weekend in pure nature.

If you want to travel further afield, Topo also has stations in Portugal, France and Mozambique.

The tents have openings on the roof and front for optimal stargazing. Photo: TOPO tents/Facebook

Neighbouring Spain, Topo’s Portuguese stations are Lisboa, Oporto, Faro, Chaves and Funchal (Madeira).

Throughout 2024, Topo hopes to launch more sites throughout Spain, including Valencia, Barcelona and San Sebastian.

They are also in the process of offering ‘Topo Missions’, planned excursions and activities organised in partnership with local businesses.

Topo’s team of experts are always on hand to help with any issues or questions you have via Whatsapp, so why not plan the perfect road trip today?

