LONELY Planet has named the world’s 100 best beaches and five of them are in Spain.

Many people assume you have to travel to luxury destinations like the Bahamas, Hawaii or Fiji to experience a slice of paradise.

However, the latest Lonely Planet list of the world’s 100 best beaches shows some of the top coastal getaways are on our doorstep.

Out of some 30 European destinations, five were in Spain, showing just how much the country’s coast has to offer.

Playa de Torimbia, Llanes, Asturias, Spain

The rugged but enchanting landscape of Northern Spain is becoming increasingly popular with Spanish tourists and it’s easy to see why.

Described as ‘one of the wildest and most spectacular of the Bay of Biscay, protected by giant cliffs’, Playa de Torimbia is the perfect beach break for adventurers who also like to sunbathe every once in a while.

The dramatic landscape, golden sand and almost perfect shell shape make this cove an astonishing beauty spot.

But visitors be warned, the Playa de Torimbia is a nudist beach.

Platja Illetes, Formentera, Balearic Islands, Spain

Surrounded by perfectly turquoise waters, this white sand beach is a favourite with tourists visiting the Balearic Islands.

The shallow, calm waters make this a great spot for families, who can enjoy a tranquil bike ride to the flower lined shores.

At some 450 metres long, there’s plenty of room to relax and enjoy one of the area’s best sunsets.

Playa de Famara, Lanzarote, Canary Islands, Spain

Found in the Parque Natural del Archipiélago Chinijo, this ‘wild’ beach is perfect for sun seekers and adventurers alike.

The shoreline offers plenty of opportunities for water sports, including surfing, bodyboarding and windsurfing.

Once the sun is setting, the beach forms a mirror which reflects the fiery skies.

Cala Estreta, Costa Brava, Catalonia, Spain

Lined by trees and tumbling rocks, this Costa Brava beach is loved by day trippers from nearby Barcelona.

The ‘hidden beach’ can only be accessed on foot by a 20-30 minute walk, but it’s more than worth the wait.

The shady coast and dramatic rocks contribute to the enchanting landscape which you won’t want to peel your eyes away from- even to take a nap on the clean, fine sand.

Punta Paloma, Tarifa, Cádiz, Spain

The name may translate to ‘Pigeon Point’ but do not be deceived, this is one of Spain’s finest beaches.

An unspoilt wonder, Punta Paloma is a natural escape from the nearby city of Cadiz.

Popular with water sports enthusiasts, the beach has something for everyone.