4 bedroom Villa for sale in Campos del Rio with pool - € 379,999

Villa Campos del Río, Murcia 4 beds 4 baths € 379,999

This extraordinary residence in Campos del Río represents a true gem that offers an exclusive lifestyle in a serene and peaceful environment . With four bedrooms and four bathrooms , this property is the ideal choice for families looking for a perfect combination of comfort and tranquility, including an additional bathroom for greater convenience. Erected on an expansive 2500 m2 plot, this villa provides ample space to enjoy the outdoors. The private pool becomes a perfect oasis to relax and take advantage of the warm Mediterranean climate. The porch , terrace and solarium offer impressive… See full property details