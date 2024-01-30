THE World Travel Awards, considered by many to be the ‘Oscars of tourism’, have chosen a hotel in Huelva as the best that Spain has to offer in the all-inclusive category.

The 2023 awards picked the four-star Barcelo Isla Canela hotel for the category, an establishment that is located on the southern coast of Spain in the municipality of Ayamonte, and whose design takes inspiration from old-style Andalusian villages.

Thanks to its family-oriented offerings, such as swimming pools, kids clubs and outdoor eating areas, the hotel had already won the distinction in 2019, 2020 and 2021. It lost out in 2022 to the Grand Palladium Ibiza Resort & Spa.

The four-star Barcelo Isla Canela hotel.

And despite having racked up this series of gongs from the World Travel Awards, a visit will not break the bank. Rooms are available from €80 upward.

Visitors can not only enjoy the magnificent hotel and its all-included food and drink, but also a nearby golf course and the Portuguese Algarve, which is just a stone’s throw away.

No other Spanish hotel has managed to win in the same category so many times since the awards began back in 1993.

