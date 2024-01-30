UK Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron got the latest news on EU treaty talks from Gibraltar’s top two political leaders in London.

It was the first time Gibraltar Chief Minister Picardo had met new Foreign Secretary Cameron face-to-face since returning to front-line politics.

Both Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia also met UK’s Minister for Europe Leo Docherty on Monday.

The Rock’s leaders discussed the EU treaty and plans for no deal with both UK government ministers.

Picardo called both Cameron and Docherty ‘good friends of Gibraltar’ in a government statement.

“Our meeting today demonstrates the close relationship between Gibraltar and the United Kingdom as well as the close personal relationship between us,” the Chief Minister added.

It proved a busy day for Picardo and Garcia who earlier spoke to the All Party Gibraltar Group in Westminster and its leader Sir Bob Neil.

The Procedure Committee of the House of Commons then questioned the Rock’s leaders on relations between Gibraltar and the UK Parliament.

The committee highlighted ‘ways in which such contact could be improved’ during the questioning session.

This intensive schedule of high-profile meetings came as Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Spain was ‘ready’ to sign the Gibraltar’s EU treaty.

His message to the Foreign Commission on Monday was that Spain had made a ‘balanced and generous proposal’ and it was waiting for the UK response.

READ MORE: