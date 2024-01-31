5 bedroom Villa for sale in Oliva - € 425,000

Villa Oliva, Valencia 5 beds 3 baths € 425,000

EXCLUSIVE BY IMMOABROAD We are pleased to present to you this renovated villa with a private pool with the unique aspect of being within walking distance of the center of Oliva town The property has a spacious flat and fully fenced plot of 1373m2 Through an electric entrance gate you will find a carport for your vehicle with a shedstorage space attached to it an outside bbqgrill area a lovely seating area with a pergola and a private swimming pool of 8x4m There is also a garage which is currently used as a gamesrelax area with pool table dartboard etc It also has a bedroom bathroom and…