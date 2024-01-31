A NEW Life in The Sun will feature two British expats juggling life between Portugal and Gibraltar.

The Channel 4 programme has launched its latest series featuring a cohort of aspirational British expats.

Pauline Olivera, 58 and her husband, Sid, 66, are no exception.

The pair moved to Spain over 20 years ago, they then moved to Gibraltar before finally setting up their business in neighbouring Portugal.

TwinSprings, a luxury glamping retreat, is currently under development and hopes to offer visitors an ‘escape’ from everyday life.

Pauline told the Olive Press: “We’re in the middle of the countryside. It allows people to get away from the hustle and bustle of busy working life, just really chilling and being at one with nature.”

The campsite is set in the tranquil countryside with two natural springs that have given the business its name.

One of the springs even connects to the retreat’s pool, offering visitors a refreshing cool down in the summer months.

The eco-friendly business is completely ‘off-grid’, being powered by 12 solar panels.

The glamping retreat currently has one family size tent and two smaller ones, each with a private dining area nestled between the trees.

Pauline added: “The tents will be luxury. They’ll have beds and themed interiors. I’m going to upcycle second hand furniture and put chunky blankets in for the evenings.

“We want the wow factor rather than the basic glamping experience.”

There is also a communal kitchen, dining area, showers and toilets.

The surrounding countryside offers great opportunities for hiking, stargazing, bird watching or even cycling if you are able to bring a bike.

For those who want to venture further afield, the site is only a 30 minute drive for Portugal’s stunning Algarve, including Pauline and Sid’s favourite beach, Carvoeiro.

It is also just a fifteen drive from Almodovar, a picturesque and historic town.

The couple are enjoying life in Portugal, saying it’s ‘super green’ and everyone is ‘very friendly and wants to help you.’

One of their neighbours, a sheep farmer, is even helping them with building work, helping them to navigate the challenges of establishing a business.

Pauline said: “In any kind of situation like that there’s always ups and downs.”

So far, they’ve had to overcome cleaning a pool full of wildlife, renovating a house from scratch and fixing hairline fractures in their swimming pool.

All of these obstacles have been documented in Channel 4’s new series of A New Life In The Sun.

According to Pauline: “Finally it was great fun, they filmed us leaving Gibraltar and getting the keys to the new place.

“It’s mainly just one camera man and he’s really chilled, we’ve made good friends with him.”

The couple made the move in April last year and were filmed for the show over the next few weeks as they began to set up their business.

Although they haven’t opened yet, they are hoping to accept their first visitors in May 2024.

Pauline, a Hairdressing Teacher, still travels between Portugal and Gibraltar, where she gives hairdressing classes.

Throughout filming, they were visited by friends and family, who ‘will be watching the show from home.’

You can follow TwinSprings journey on Channel 4’s ‘A New Life In The Sun’ today (January 31), tomorrow (February 1) and Friday (February 2) at 4pm GMT.