FORMER La Liga player Hugo Mallo will go on trial this summer after being charged with inappropriately touching a female mascot before a match in 2019.

Mallo, who denies doing anything wrong, was a Celta Vigo player when the alleged incident happened before a La Liga match away to Espanyol at the Cornella-El Prat stadium.

The 32-year-old Mallo currently plays for Brazilian side Sport Club Internacional.

He demanded ‘absolute respect’ for the presumption of innocence, in a statement posted on social media on Wednesday.

Prosecutors and defence lawyers are both seeking a fine if the footballer is found guilty.

Hugo Mallo is accused of inappropriately touched the breasts of the woman who was wearing Espanyol’s parakeet costume while the players lined up to shake hands with each other before kick-off.

Mallo told an earlier hearing that television images of the incident showed that he did nothing wrong.

The Barcelona court thought otherwise with the trial expected to take place in July.

The COPE radio station spoke with Mallo and he said he was sure of an acquittal based on the footage..

The case against the Spanish defender was initially dismissed but that decision was overturned on appeal.