RESIDENTS of Benalmadena, near Malaga, are on high alert following a spate of burglaries that have seen thieves targeting unoccupied homes to pillage money and jewellery.

The Santangelo Norte urbanisation, home to over 3,500 people, has been shaken by eight reported break-ins since December.

The burglars, employing a trademark modus operandi, have been breaking into properties through terrace doors and ground floor windows.

Once inside, they show a marked preference for cash and jewellery over electronics like computers, phones, or gaming consoles.

The latest incident, recounted by an unnamed resident to Diario Sur, involved a loss of approximately €10,000.

“We’d gone out for the day, and upon hearing unusual noises, my neighbour, aware of our absence and the recent string of burglaries, alerted us.

“We returned to find our home ransacked, our savings and all our jewellery gone,” the resident shared, echoing the sentiments of fear and violation felt by many in the community.

In the wake of the crime wave, residents have been urgently demanding an increased police presence in the neighbourhood.

But dissatisfaction with the police response has prompted some fearful neighbours to turn to private security companies.

READ MORE: