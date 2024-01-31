A REVAMPED cinema and three new restaurants are some of the improvements promised this year for Elche’s L’Aljub Shopping Centre.

Around seven million people visited the complex last year to exceed pre-pandemic levels, with an 18% increase in sales compared to 2022.

Centre manager, Daniel Parraga, said: “We want to take advantage still further of being close to the airport to make the shopping centre an enticing place to visit.”

“Shoppers are loyal to us coming from all over the Elche region but also from the Vega Baja, and further afield from Elda and Novelda,” he added.

Renovation work of the 14-screen ABC cinema has already started in order to offer more comfortable seating and the latest technology to offer better sound and vision.

Each screening room will take between two to three months to overhaul.

Three new restaurants are scheduled to open in the first half of the year, meaning that 99% of the centre’s upper floor will be occupied.

Daniel Parraga also emphasised that he was very keen to new retailers that have few outlets in the Valencian region.

He used the recently-expanded Lefties fashion store as an example along with K-Tuin which sells Apple technology.

“It makes us different with K-Tuin having just five outlets in Spain,” said Parraga.