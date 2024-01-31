SPAIN’s happiest city has been revealed and it’s just a quick flight from Britain.

The city is known for its cuisine and culture. Photo by David Vives on Unsplash

Many Brits make the move to Spain in search of a happier life.

Warm weather, friendly people, cheap beer and a relaxed culture, the country has much to offer for those feeling low.

But where is Spain’s happiest city?

Most expats will be surprised to learn it’s not in the sunny south, but in northern Spain.

According to the Institute for Quality of Life, Bilbao is the country’s happiest city.

Ranking 69th globally, the city was assessed for inclusive policies implemented by the local government, the economy, mobility and access to green areas.

With some 347,000 people, Bilbao is the largest city in the Basque country.

However, it is still small enough to explore on foot or via the ample public transport system.

Visitors can wander through the city’s numerous art galleries and museums, including the famous Guggenheim.

The museum is an architectural feat in itself and houses some of today’s most important pieces of contemporary art.

Unlike other tourist hotspots of Andalucia and the Balearic Islands, the area has moderate temperatures year round, with highs of 25C in summer and cold winters.

The city is also known for its gastronomy and was named as one of the best ‘foodie’ cities in Spain by The Times.

If you venture outside the city, you will be greeted by the beauty of the Bay of Biscay.

This stunning coastline offers plenty of opportunity to connect with nature via hikes, bike rides or even just sunbathing.

Bilbao also has a strong cultural identity as the capital of the Basque country so the city offers tourists the chance to immerse themselves in a culture known little to most tourists.

It was awarded a happiness score of 1464.4, some 200 points less than the world’s happiest city, Aarhus, Denmark.

Other Scandinavian countries also topped the list, alongside locations in North America and Oceania.

A flight from the UK (Bristol) takes just 1 hour and 45 minutes, saving you precious time to enjoy your holiday.

