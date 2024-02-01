2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Puerto del Carmen with pool - € 265,000

Apartment Puerto del Carmen, Lanzarote 2 beds 1 baths € 265,000

This immaculate ground floor two-bedroom apartment is located on a well-regarded complex in a quiet area in Matagorda. The complex boasts a magnificent communal pool area, perfect for enjoying the Lanzarote sunshine. The apartment has a spacious terrace which leads you into the interior of this apartment with it's open plan spacious and bright living area, a fully fitted modern kitchen, a dining area, two double bedrooms, with built-in wardrobes, and one large bathroom with a walk-in shower. The apartment is sold furnished, so you can move in straight away. The apartment was fully… See full property details