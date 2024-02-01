GERMAN prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters has revealed more details of how German police “know” that Christian Brueckner killed Madeleine McCann.



Wolters today said the evidence came via various sketchbooks and notebooks they seized from the 47-year-old paedophile.



Talking about the ‘works’ of Brueckner, who is serving a seven-year prison sentence in Saxony for the rape of a 72-year-old in Portugal, he said his ‘pictures’ allegedly show the rape of a child.



“There are a lot of handwritten notes by Christian B,” he told RTL.

IN THE DOCK: Christian Brueckner will stand trial this month for a litany of vile sex crimes

“These are a kind of notebook with some very personal content. They provide insights into the accused’s thoughts.”

Adding for the first time publicly: “The books contain notes and also pictures he painted himself.”

The detailed notepads – which the Olive Press can reveal are called ‘Das Buch’ and ‘Das Buch 1’ – describe his sexual fantasies.

This allegedly includes the abduction of a woman and a child – followed by a description of a rape.

Another of his sketches is said to show ‘a child being raped’, revealed the RTL article.

Wolters, who will begin his prosecution of Brueckner over five other sex crimes this month in Braunschweig added: “The investigation into the Maddie case is ongoing and is also independent of the outcome of the upcoming trial.”

The disused box factory owned by Brueckner where investigators discovered his disturbing sketchbooks (COPYRIGHT OLIVE PRESS SPAIN)

He added that the results of the reservoir search on the Algarve last summer has not yet been completed.

It came after police found a kind of shrine at the Arade reservoir just a few months after the Maddie’s disappearance.

The Olive Press revealed that Brueckner spent ‘considerable time ‘ at the reservoir and even set up a camp there.

A sinister stone circle was erected at the waters edge, believed to have been by Brueckner.