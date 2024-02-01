CHANGES will be made in the current expansion project at Villajoyosa’s Marina Baixa Hospital to create more spaces for beds.

Work started last year to double the size of the facility to 66,000 m2 at a cost of €47 million, with completion expected in mid-2025.

Now the Valencian Health Ministry is looking to make amendments because the initial plan ‘lacked a solution to the problem of hospital beds’ in relation to shortages.

They are looking for a ‘solution’ without pausing building work which was approved by the previous left-wing coalition regional government that left office last year.

It’s believed that around an additional 50 bed spaces may now be included in the expansion.

NEW-LOOK HOSPITAL IMPRESSION

The Ministry also acknowledged problems with hospital car parking which has been reduced due to contractors occupying the parking lot without an alternative area being created.

The hospital opened in 1986 but the Marina Baixa area including Benidorm has seen its population double since then, along with extra pressure during the tourist summer season.

A new surgical block is being constructed with 12 operating theatres along with an Intensive Care Unit and a new obstetric area as part of the project.