A NEW FIFA quality pro turf that also sets the standards set by World Rugby will be laid from April through May at Gibraltar’s Europa Sports Complex.

The Gibraltar FA’s ‘substantial investment’ will upgrade the facilities to most of what is expected from a Uefa Category 2 Stadium.

The upgrades at the iconic Europa Point sports facility include better lighting, indoor technical areas and changing areas improvements.

Minister for Sport Leslie Zammit said it was ‘an important upgrade to Gibraltar’s sporting facilities’.

The Uefa’s HatTrick development programme was used to help pay for the upgrades.

It will provide a much needed second football field as works start to build the new Victoria Stadium later this year.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the GFA and UEFA for their unwavering support and commitment to Gibraltar sports,” Minister Bruzon added.

Completed in 2016, the Europa Sports Complex is home to Gibraltar’s successful national rugby union team.

Previously a military cricket pitch, it now caters for sports like cricket, darts, gymnastics, squash, football and concerts.

In March 2021, it was the venue for the WBC heavyweight championship rematch between Alexander Povetkin and Dillian Whyte.

During the Covid pandemic, the complex became the Nightingale emergency hospital. But it never came into operation.

