A BUSY commuter rail line in Valencia province is to get an major upgrade, costing €85 million.

Valencian politicians and business groups have long called for improvements to the C-3 route between Valencia and Buñol, and their pleas have now been answered.

TRAIN AT BUÑOL STATION

The Ministry of Transport in Madrid announced on Thursday a comprehensive renovation of the section between Buñol and Utiel and have advertised a construction contract via the Adif company, who run Spain’s railway lines.

The Ministry says the project will improve the standard of the Renfe Cercanias line leading to faster train speeds and a more reliable service.

C-3 LINE TRAIN

Work will be carried out on 45 kilometres of track which will be completely replaced and new line switching systems will also be installed.

13 tunnels will be adapted to incorporate the changes and a possible future electrification of the route.

Six railway station platforms will also be altered to accommodate the improved track and drainage systems alongside the C-3 will be upgraded.