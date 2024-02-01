SKINCARE continues to be one of the fastest growing markets in the world of cosmetics.

But as anyone who has been shopping for products knows, keeping up with the latest fads can come with a hefty price tag – with some luxury moisturisers selling upwards of €50 or in some cases several hundred euros.

Cue Mercadona, the Spanish supermarket which has got everyone talking over its incredibly cheap creams and serums.

In fact Spain’s Organisation of Consumers (OCU) has now recommended one of its products – which is also going viral on TikTok thanks to its popularity.

Below are a few of Mercadona’s ‘Deliplus’ products which come highly recommended.

Textura Richa 24 h Hydrata Deliplus facial cream: €5

The product recommended by the OCU is the Textura Rica 24h Hidrata moisturising cream, used for the face.

It costs just €5 and has been compared to high-end creams sold at El Corte Ingles, Carrefour and Amazon.

Applicable at both day and night, it is described as having a moisturising action that lasts up to 24 hours and focuses on improving the elasticity and softness of the skin.

It has active ingredients based on special sodium hyaluronate, Imperata Cylindrica root extract and Aloe vera, elements that deeply hydrate and help regenerate damaged tissue.

Dragon’s blood Anti Ox Deliplus eye and eyelid contour cream: €4.50

This product comes in at even cheaper than the facial cream with a bargain price of just €4.50.

The so-called ‘Dragon’s blood’ is a fast absorbing ointment that reduces and conceals dark circles and bags around the eyes.

It has active ingredients including albizia julibrissin and dragon’s blood extracts, which are responsible for regenerating and improving the appearance of the area, and even help correct droopy eyelid syndrome.

Dragon’s blood is a bright red resin which is obtained from different species of a number plants, including Calamus rotang, Croton, Dracaena and Pterocarpus.

The Delipuls product has an excellent antioxidant action that helps purify the skin and also acts as a rejuvenating formula, reducing wrinkles, pronounced expression marks, peeling and dryness.

It also contains: water, propanediol, cetearyl ethylxanoate, niacinamide, decyl oleate, glycerin, rosehip extract, rosehip oil and sodium benzonate.

It should be applied twice-daily on very clean skin, with a massaging of the area advised.

Regen Skin Deliplus Retinol Booster Intensive Facial Serum: €6

If you’re getting into serums and building your own skincare routine, you’ll struggle to find a better bargain than this.

The Regen Skin serum in Mercadona is a water-based mixture for the face that includes Bakuchiol, retinol and EGF.

It is designed to undo signs of aging by making the skin firmer and more hydrated.

It is not recommended for people with sensitive skin and should only be used every other day and at night.

Crema facial Vitamina C Viseger Pharma FPS 50+: €7

If you’re looking for a daily facial moisturiser that protects you from the sun AND is vegan-friendly, then this is the cream for you.

The crema facial Vitamina C in Mercadona is perfume and oil free and serves as sunscreen with an SPF of 50.

It is also packed with antioxidants which ‘revitalise and illuminate’ the face, and features green tea, provitamin B5 and vitamin C.