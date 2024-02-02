2 bedroom Villa for sale in Felanitx - € 995,000

Villa Felanitx, Majorca 2 beds 4 baths € 995,000

In the heart of Felanitx, in a pedestrian zone, you will find this renovated house offering a total area of approximately 260 m2. The property spans three floors and includes two independent apartments. On the ground floor, there is currently a cozy cafeteria with a built-up area of approximately 100 m2. Here, you will also find an inviting outdoor terrace, a small inner courtyard, a well-equipped kitchen, and a guest bathroom. The first floor, with an area of approximately 70 m2, houses an independent apartment with a spacious living-dining area, an open kitchen, a bedroom, and a bathroom… See full property details