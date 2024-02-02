DUA LIPA and The Killers are among a long line-up of international artists taking to the Mad Cool Festival stage this summer.

Other headliners at the Madrid bash include Avril Lavigne, Pearl Jam, The Smashing Pumpkins and Garbage.

The event, taking place from July 10 to 13, was first launched in 2016 with music legends like The Who and Neil Young performing and is already one of the biggest in Europe.

The acts are drawn from a wide mix of music genres such as rock, indie, pop, hip hop and underground electronic music, catering for different types of audiences.

With an impressive array of performers, from established icons to emerging stars, the festival claims to be ‘a celebration of music that resonates with a wide and diverse audience in the heart of Madrid.’