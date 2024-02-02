AN expat couple have bought an entire abandoned ‘pueblo’ in Spain and these are their plans for their new home.

La Bureba has been abandoned for over fifty years. Photo: Idealista

Have you ever dreamed of owning an entire village?

If so, Spain might just be the country for you.

According to recent estimates, there could be thousands of abandoned villages in the sun-kissed country.

A Dutch couple have just become the latest property hunters to take the plunge, buying an entire pueblo in the north of the country.

The village, some 40 kilometres from Burgos, is in the heart of ‘abandoned Spain’.

Composed of 64 ‘mostly ruined’ houses, Barcena de Bureba has been empty for over 50 years.

The town offers beautiful country and tranquil living. Photo: Idealista

Now, the couple hope to revive the village, making it an ‘eco-town’ with both residential and touristic lodgings.

They also want to implement sustainable farming initiatives.

The sale was closed last summer by Aldeas Abandonadas Real Estate.

La Bureba was put up for sale at €525,000 but eventually sold for €339,000.

The town occupies some six hectares of land and the couple are already seeking planning permission to start their first projects.

Aldeas Abandonadas will be by their side every step of the way to support them as they begin the reforms.

Nonetheless, the real estate agency warned that anyone looking to undertake this kind of project must come prepared.

Although La Bureba is not yet on tourist’s radar, it has a good strategic position as part of the Camino de Santiago.

La Bureba is full of history, including a roman church. Photo: Idealista

The surrounding countryside also has much to offer tourists, as well as the village roman church.

The Dutch couple have reportedly taken all of this into consideration and developed a full plan for the village.

If you fancy living the rural dream, Aldeas Abandonadas has many properties available including houses, palaces, stately homes, monasteries, vineyards and fincas.

In Castilla y Leon, a village is up for sale for €1.2 million, while in Leon you could grab a town for a bargain €240,000.

