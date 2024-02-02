A MOTORCYCLIST was killed after colliding with a van just outside Estepona, the third road death in Malaga province within just six days.

A 34-year-old woman died at the scene, which occurred around 9:10 pm on Thursday on A-7 motorway near Estepona, heading towards Algeciras.

The incident is the latest in a series of fatal accidents that have plagued Malaga’s roads recently.

On Saturday a man died after a crash along the A-366 road in Ronda.

Eyewitness accounts state that the victim plummeted unconscious down a slope into a dry stream.

Just a day later another young life was cut short when a 22-year-old man died after his vehicle veered off the A-397 road in Benahavis, crashing into a guardrail and tumbling down an embankment.

READ MORE: