A LOCAL man was charged with various domestic abuse offences this week including assault, strangulation and controlling behaviour.

Gerard Asquez, 21, of South Barrack Road appeared in the Magistrates’ Court on January 30 to answer to the offences.

These include three counts of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm, causing harm by furious driving and threats to kill.

Prosecutors also charged him with non-fatal strangulation and controlling or coercive behaviour.

Some of the charges relate to the new Domestic Abuse Act, which came into effect last year.

He was also charged with fear or provocation of violence, threats to kill, improper use of a public electronic communications network.

An additional two offences of burglary and destroying or damaging property were levelled against Asquez during the proceedings.

He was bailed out to appear before the court in February.

The prosecution is the enforcement of a government drive introduced by former justice minister of Gibraltar Samantha Sacramento to end domestic abuse on the Rock.

Her introduction of the new domestic abuse law was backed by training programmes for police, judges, magistrates, care workers and teachers.

