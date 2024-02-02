A PLACE In The Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin has died aged 50, his family has said.

The much-loved TV personality and father-of-three lost his battle to cancer following his shock diagnosis in 2020.

Irwin presented A Place In The Sun on Channel 4 for many years, helping countless Brits find a home in Spain alongside co-presenter Jasmine Harman.

RIP: Jonnie Irwin has died from cancer

Harman, who moved permanently to Estepona on the Costa del Sol last year, has yet to comment on her close friend’s passing.

In a statement, Irwin’s family said: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing.

“A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage.

“Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit.

“At this time, we kindly ask for the privacy of Jonnie’s family as they navigate through this profound loss. Their grief is immeasurable, and your thoughts, prayers, and support are deeply appreciated.”

The tribute added: “As we remember the beautiful moments shared with Jonnie, let us celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will forever be etched in our hearts.

“Jonnie may be gone from our sight, but his love, laughter, and memories will live on.

“Rest in peace, dear Jonnie. You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten.”