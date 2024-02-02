TORREVIEJA’S population has gone into six figures with 100,421 registered residents- a 8.690 rise last year, according to the City Council.

Almost half of the people who live in the city are non-Spaniards(49,944- 49.74%), representing 122 countries, with UK residents the third-biggest grouping.

The figure is based on 2023 municipal padron registrations and its the first time the 100,000-mark has been surpassed since the early part of the last decade.

Torrevieja’s figures are at significant odds with the National Statistics Institute(INE) which in December put the city’s population on 89,729- an annual rise of 5,751.

Part of the difference is over some foreign registrations on the padron and whether they should be removed after a certain period of time.

The significance of reaching 100,000 residents is that the city would get more central and regional government aid, as well an increase in the number of councillors that are elected every four years.

The Torrevieja padron has seen 8,690 new names appear in the last 12 months with a total of 7,650 residents from Ukraine and 5,837 from Russia.

The United Kingdom is next on 4,912- a marginal increase compared to a year ago.

The three nationalities are well ahead of the next group from Morocco on 2,473.

There are 48,887 males(48.68%) in the city with females dominating on 51,534(51.32%).

The number of children and young people under 20 years of age comes to 18,536.

Residents aged between 20 and 40 stands at 22,435; from 40 to 60 there are 30,513 registered; from 60 to 80 a total of 23,485; and from 80 to 100 come to 5,431.

As for passing the 100 year milestone, 21 people fall into that category of which 15 are women.