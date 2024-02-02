CONTROVERSIAL internet star, ‘Salt Bae’ is opening a restaurant in Ibiza as he is pictured at a local construction site.

The social media star and chef shared his experience breaking ground on the project via Instagram. Photos: nusr_et/Instagram

The ambitious proposal will open in Eivissa by summer 2025.

The Turkish chef, Nusret Gokce, also known as ‘salt bae’ says it is the ‘most important project’ of his life.

The controversial star has made waves in the food world for his 24-carat gold-coated steaks and flamboyant manner of salting meat.

He first shot to fame after a video of him extravagantly sprinkling salt went viral in 2017, becoming an instantly recognisable meme.

Since then, he has built an empire of restaurants across America, Greece, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Now, he has chosen Ibiza for his biggest project yet, investing some 100 million euros.

Not only a restaurant, the chef will build a complex of 51 apartments, four restaurants and an 80 space car park.

Gokce visited the construction site on December 6 last year when the project first broke ground.

He posted various videos and pictures from the site, boasting ‘eating, dancing, drinking, sleeping, enjoying the lifestyle of my new project in Ibiza’.

Named ‘Nusret Residence and Restaurants’, the complex will be between Passeig Joan Carles I and 8 d’ Agost, near the Ibiza Gran Hotel.

The complex will feature four restaurants and 81 apartments. Photo: nasr_et/Instagram

Although the details of the four restaurants have been kept under wraps, it’s likely there will be at least one of ‘Salt Bae’s’ famous steakhouses.

Serving up outrageously expensive steaks, the venues have been visited by stars including Leonardo DiCaprio and footballer Ivan Rakitic.

At the site, Gokce met the building’s architect, Jose Ribas, who also designed Evissa’s Las Boas building and the Sir Joan hotel.

Boarding his private jet just hours later, the chef hinted that he may open another steak house in Madrid, bringing his empire to 24 outlets.

