SPAIN is a nation well-known for its beer-drinking culture – beers in the morning, beers in the afternoon, beers for bed… the list of times in the day at which Spaniards like to drink beer is almost endless.

In 2021, Spain came in a respectable eighth place in a ranking of beer drunk per capita, at 88.5 litres per person – just behind Germany.

The country is also home to many famous beer brands which are sold throughout Europe and drunk copiously.

But which one is most famous?

Leading the pack in sales is the iconic Mahou, boasting 32 million Consumer Reach Points (CRP), signifying the brand’s extensive consumer engagement despite a slight dip in sales.

The CRP metric reflects the frequency of a brand’s purchase within a year, highlighting Mahou’s significant presence in the Spanish beer market.

However, the competition is fierce and varied, with brands like Estrella Galicia, Amstel, Cruzcampo, and San Miguel continually enhancing the consumer’s choice palette.

Mahou San Miguel produce a staggering 1.3 billion litres of beer a year

When it comes to production, Mahou San Miguel (the two companies merged in 2000) stands as a towering figure, producing an impressive 1.3 billion litres annually.

Yet, it’s far from being the sole contributor to Spain’s beer landscape.

Competitors like Damm and Heineken España also make their mark, offering a range of brands that cater to the varying national and regional tastes.

The stories behind these brands are many.

From Mahou’s inception in Madrid in 1890, Cruzcampo’s (La Cruz del Campo) establishment in Sevilla in 1904, to San Miguel’s origins in Manila, each brand carries with it a legacy that has adapted and evolved over the years.

The distinct beer preferences of Spain’s autonomous communities add another layer of richness to the nation’s beer culture.

From the northern pride of Estrella Galicia to the southern favourite, Cruzcampo, each beer narrates a tale of regional heritage.

