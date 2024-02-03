THE Costa del Sol’s coastal walkway has been upgraded with the addition of a new wooden bridge near Estepona.

The 22-metre, nine tonne construction has been placed along the pathway stretching from Benamara to Playa Baños, near the border with the Marbella municipality.

The bridge is a vital link in the Senda Litoral initiative, which is aimed at creating a continuous coastal promenade across the Malaga province.

Fashioned from robust Nordic pine, the bridge’s design and material choice are sustainable, something which is becoming increasingly pivotal in public infrastructure projects.

The bridge was laid on Wednesday January 31

It comes after the recent completion of another segment near Cristo beach which now enables an uninterrupted walk of over 17 kilometres from Costa Natura to El Saladillo.

The Senda Litoral project, which is 90% completed, will span across the entire Malaga province, connecting various municipalities through a series of boardwalks, bridges, and pathways.

It has received €344,511 in funding from the European Union’s Next Generation line.

Ya está en camino el puente que mañana se instalará sobre el arroyo Dos Hermanas.

Esta construcción es el elemento principal del nuevo tramo de corredor litoral que discurrirá desde Benamara a Playa de Baños. Es de madera y tiene una longitud de 22,6 metros. #Estepona pic.twitter.com/D9ffFLkSod — Ayto de Estepona (@AytoEstepona) January 30, 2024

It’s a grand plan that not only aims to boost tourism but also to preserve the coastal environment by directing foot traffic along designated paths, thus protecting the natural habitats.

The Estepona segment extends over 20km.

The project’s vision is to provide locals and visitors alike with an uninterrupted route to explore the stunning coastline, promoting outdoor activities and eco-friendly tourism.

