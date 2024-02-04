2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Playa del Duque with pool garage - € 495,000

Apartment Playa del Duque, Tenerife 2 beds 2 baths € 495,000

Clear Blue Skies has great pleasure in presenting this superb top floor apartment located in the prestigious Bellamar development in the highly desirable Playa del Duque area. Playa del Duque is located the very popular Costa Adeje region of southern Tenerife, and is, without doubt, one Tenerife's most exclusive and upmarket areas. The constant appeal of Playa del Duque can be attributed to the beautiful white sand beach, the picturesque coastal promenade, endless high quality restaurants, nightspots, designer shopping malls and hotels and near-perfect weather. Phase II of the Bellamar…