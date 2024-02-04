GIBRALTAR is presenting its new King Charles III embossed coins at the World Money Fair held in Berlin every year since 1970.

Government minister Sir Joe Bossano will be addressing the Trade Conference as in previous years, promoting the Rock’s own limited edition coins.

As one of the most popular coin fairs worldwide, it attracts numismatists, collectors and professionals from around the globe.

Gibraltar released its first commemorative coin collection with King Charles III immediately after he took the throne in 2022.

A year later, the Royal Mint released into circulation for popular use a coin pack featuring the Raphael Maklouf Effigy.

It featured coins up to £5 and will be the last collection to have the round pound.

From 2024, the new 12-sided bimetal £1 coin will feature in all new collections, with Gibraltar becoming the first British overseas territory to use it.

Coin collections can be bought at the Berlin Money Fair and locally at the Gibraltar Royal Mint.

