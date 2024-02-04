GIBRALTAR’S most successful pop-rock band Melon Diesel will be perform on the Rock in June to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its most iconic album.

Melon Diesel’s ‘La Cuesta de Mister Bond’ has sold over 180,000 copies so far and the album’s roots are firmly entrenched in Gibraltar’s folklore.

The band, led by singer Dylan Ferro, will now perform a special concert on June 21 at the Europa Sports Indoor Complex.

Melon Diesel recently returned to stages across Spain after almost two decades out of the action.

The band’s songs crept into the Spanish charts at the end of the 1990s and beginning of the noughties, singing in both English and Spanish.

They got nominated to the Latin American Grammy Awards and have shared a stage with REM, Manic Street Preachers and Oasis.

The 1999 album ‘La Cuesta de Mister Bond’ has gone platinum and the band now want to celebrate that success with its strong local following.

Its title refers to the James Bond film ‘The Living Daylights’ which was filmed in Gibraltar and a colloquial name given to a street on the Rock, ‘La Cuesta Mr Bourne.

“It is an exciting time for the band especially celebrating what was an amazing achievement with the album way back in the late 90s.

“We will finally be able to play in Gibraltar as Melon Diesel and guarantee a homecoming concert as no other.

“We hope that many of our supporters, both locally and abroad, attend the event and make the most of what will truly be a magical night.”

Tickets priced at £40 are already on sale at buytickets.gi, a local ticket portal.

