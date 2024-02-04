SPAIN has chosen its Eurovision entry for 2024 and it’s sure to be a memorable one.

Nebulossa, a dance electro pop group, will perform their hit Zorra.

Zorra, depending on the context, translates to fox or b**ch/slut in English – but in this case it is definitely referring to the former.

The catchy song aims to reclaim the once sexist slang word, with lead singer Maria Bas, 55, proudly dominating the stage.

She sings in Spanish: “If I go out alone I’m the bitch… If I have fun, the sluttiest… If I extend the night into daylight, I’m even more of a slut… When I get what I want (b***h, b***h)… It’s never because I deserve it (b***h, b***h).”

Ruth Lorenzo, a Spanish singer who shot to fame on Britain’s X Factor, last night told Nebulossa they were ‘making history’, telling lead singer Maria: “You are our Spanish Madonna and we are happy to discover you!”

Nebulossa was chosen at the televised Benidorm Fest, an annual competition to find Spain’s Eurovision entry.

Each year, in the run up to the song contest, eight acts perform in the final of Benidorm Fest and are selected via a series of votes, including a jury and televoting by viewers at home.

The winner then represents Spain at that year’s Eurovision, which this year is being held in Malmo, Sweden.