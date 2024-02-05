SPAIN’S weather is set to change from Wednesday with blue skies and light winds giving way to rain, strong winds, and high humidity levels in parts of the country.

The forecaster Meteored is predicting a weakening of the current anticyclone that has brought May-style weather to parts of Spain, which will be replaced by a front- described as an ‘atmospheric river’- coming in from the subtropical Atlantic.

The current belt of high pressure will disappear by mid-week and head towards North Africa meaning that fronts and lows from the Atlantic are set to replace it.

The forecaster says the change will be especially noticeable in the north of the country from the second half of the week before spreading to the rest of Spain.

From Wednesday, south-westerly winds will prevail and rain will reach the north of Spain, moving across the rest of the country in subsequent days.

The rain could be heavy and persistent and will also be accompanied by strong gusts of wind. but experts believe the new front will not bring rain to the Mediterranean coast.

That might happen though, if a second front is formed.

Humidity levels will also rise because of the front crossing the entire Atlantic Ocean from tropical latitudes.

It means there could be- under certain circumstances- increased snow in more mountainous areas.

