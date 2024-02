Townhouse Calpe / Calp, Alicante 0 beds 0 baths € 435,000

Residencial El Paraíso, is a development of semi-detached single-family homes located in the Marisol Urbanization (Calpe), a few minutes from the Arenal Beach and close to all services. These are the main features: – Bright 2-storey apartments. – 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. – Solarium terrace with good views. – Private garage. – Communal garden with swimming pool. – Paddle tennis court. – Delivery in the first half of 2024. From 435.000€ #ref:HAB_455… See full property details