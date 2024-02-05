A POPULAR restaurant in the heart of Estepona has burnt down after local residents reported hearing an explosion during the night.
La Casa de Mi Abuela, an Argentine steakhouse on Calle Caridad, was in flames during the early hours of Monday morning.
Firefighters were on the scene from 1am in the morning after reports of a fire starting on the restaurant’s terrace following the sound of an explosion.
Flames and smoke were seen by residents across the city, with the fire service fighting the inferno until 8am.
The restaurant was popular with locals thanks to its menu devoted to Argentine cuisine, including steaks and asados.
The reason for the fire is currently unknown, with residents speculating a gas canister exploded.
According to firefighters, no one was hurt in the blaze.
