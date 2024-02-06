3 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Felanitx with pool garage - € 1,400,000

Finca/Country House Felanitx, Majorca 3 beds 3 baths € 1,400,000

Lost in the nature of the highest part, between S'Horta and Felanitx, built on a plot of approximately 23. 000 m2, this wonderful finca with holiday license is for sale From here you can enjoy a unique tranquillity, no noise from roads, no neighbours, in fact, it is the last house at the end of a comfortable dirt road that goes up between the cultivated fields. This finca has 316 m2 built surface, distributed in 2 floors. Built in 1998, it offers 3 double bedrooms with 3 complete bathrooms, a spacious living room, an independent kitchen with fireplace, a bright dining room and a garage