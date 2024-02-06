A BRITISH man who raped a woman his son had chatted up at the hotel pool in his in Mallorca has been sent to jail for four years.

David Wigging, 43, was arrested trying to leave the country at Palma Airport on May 9, 2023, just hours after the offence took place.

He narrowly avoided a nine year stretch after he confessed and struck a plea bargain ahead of his trial in Palma, having been in jail since his arrest.

The court took into mitigation the fact that he was very drunk when he committed the crime against his son’s friend, who is also thought to be British.

Wigging will see out his sentence in a Spanish jail, after which he will be deported back to the UK.

The British father was accused of assaulting his victim, thought to be around 20, who his son had only just befriended around their hotel pool in Magaluf.

The prosecution alleged that Wigging, ‘with the intention of satisfying his sexual desire’, got on top of the woman while she was passed out in his hotel room after drinking a lot of alcohol.

The pre-trial indictment claims that he ‘got alongside her and penetrated her without her realising.’

When she woke up and tried to resist, Wigging grabbed her violently by the arm, with medical experts confirming that the bruises on her arm and breast were consistent with her allegations.

Police came and took her statement, before heading to the hotel to speak with the man – only to find he had already checked out.

He got as far as the flight boarding gate, having reportedly bought a new ticket home that day, several days before he was originally due to fly.

Wigging was also ordered to pay his victim £6,400 in compensation.

