FARMERS are blocking access to Malaga port as part of a Europe wide protest against agricultural policies established in Brussels.

READ MORE: Farmers in Spain fire warning shot to Brussels: Agricultural workers say laws need to change or ‘anti-EU sentiment will build’ – as they join continent-wide protests

Some 200 tractors arrived in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, February 6 from the Valle del Guadalhorce.

Their principal aim is to stop acess to the port for supply trucks.

The tractors are blocking the A-92 road, also preventing access to both Granada and Malaga city.

More tractors are expected to join the protest today from Axarquia.

There is no fixed timeline for protest and those involved say they’ll stay ‘for as long as it takes’.

Policia Local, Policia Nacional and the Guardia Civil are at the scene, on Avenida Antonio Machado.

They are currently working with port officials to find a solution to the issue.

According to the President of the Port Authority, Carlos Rubio, the farmers are stopping essential items, such as oxygen tanks, from reaching hospitals in Melilla.

READ MORE: Farmer protests cause chaos in Spain: Roads are completely blocked by tractors in Valencia

Similar protests are also taking place in Antequera, where 300 tractors have blocked access to an industrial estate supplying supermarket giants Mercadona and Dia.

Almeria and Ronda are also facing blockages.

Throughout the country, there are currently over 30 protests.

They are not officially linked to any trade union and were organised through social media.

The Spanish protests were inspired by movements across Europe, including France, Italy and Greece.

Protesters are wearing yellow hi-vis jackets and using the hashtag #6F (February 6) to voice their grievances.

They cite ‘environmental’ policies which they claim make it ‘impossible’ to function as a small or medium sized operation.

The import of products from non-EU member states, including Morroco, is also provoking anger, as farmers claim they are not subject to the same regulations.

Protesters also criticised Spain’s Minister for Agriculture, trade unions and agricultural bodies for being ‘passive’.

READ MORE: